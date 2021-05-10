borkena

A day after reported cancellation of Meskel Square Iftar, Addis Ababa, the city administration appears to reconsider its decision.

A report by Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) indicates that the city administration cancelled the schedule on alleged grounds of unfinished works of Meskel Square renovation project.

The city also regretted what it called an unpleasant communication over the issue between the city and the organizers. However, it thinks that the issue was blown out of proportion on social media.

According to some sources, the public Iftar will take place on Tuesday, May 11. Security arrangement is said to be in place for the event.

Over the past few days, the issue has been controversial among Ethiopians on social media. For some followers of Ethiopian church, Meskel Square is the Ethiopian Church land holding acquired in inheritance from an individual who used to own the place. And they claim no other religious event should be organized there.

On the other hand, there are those followers who reason out , visibly greater, that even secular musical concerts had been organized and so the Iftar program should not be an issue. However, they oppose the claim by some Muslims who are said to have claims that Meskel square should be renamed as “Eid Square.”

