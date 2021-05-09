borkena

In the last part of the interview with Dereje Haile, Major Paulos Getachew, whose father was killed during the early years of the Ethiopian revolution, is faced with the question of why he continued to work with Colonel Mengistu Hailemariam’s government, and what he thinks about Colonel Mengistu.

The interview is also packed with other important points that are of historical relevance to Ethiopia. Watch it. (links to part I and Part II of the interview provided below the video)

Part I and Part II

Video : embedded from Arts TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

