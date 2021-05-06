U.S. senator Christopher Coons called for a single armed force under a civilian government in Sudan, sees it as essential for democratic transition

General Abdel-Fattah Burhan meeting with U.S. Delegates this week (Photo : SUNA )

borkena

The U.S. seems to be adhering to the practice of sending senators as delegates to Africa. Less than two months after sending Senator Christopher Coons to Ethiopia in connection with the alleged Humanitarian Crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, the U.S. sent a delegation of two senators to Sudan this week for three days of working visit.

One of them is Senator Christopher Coons himself and the other one is Senator Chris Van Hollen.

They met with Mr. Abdella Hamdok, the Prime Minister of Sudan, and with General Abdel-Fattah Burhan who is the head of the country’s Transitional Sovereignty Council.” Also, they met with the Ministers for Finance and Water and irrigation.

A report by Sudan Tribune published on May 5 indicates that Sudan’s “transition to democracy” was the main agenda item during their discussion with the leaders of the country.

Also, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was an agenda item, and the two senators expressed support in the effort to bring about the three countries to an agreement.

“The two lawmakers voiced their support for the democratic transition in Sudan and vowed to support the ongoing efforts to bring Sudan Ethiopia and Egypt to stick a deal over the GERD filling and operation,” said the report by Sudan Tribune.

Senators Christopher Coons and Chris Van Hollen had a press conference on Wednesday in the capital Khartoum after they concluded their visit.

Senator Coons “called for the formation of a unified army including all the militias and armed groups, under the umbrella of the civilian government,” as reported by Sudan Tribune.

Mr. Coons is likely reflecting the view of the U.S. government, not just his own personal views, which may mean that the U.S. is signaling the army will not continue to be under the leadership of General Abdel-Fattah Burhan.

