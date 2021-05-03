From Ethiopian Diaspora Professionals and Intellectuals



We, the undersigned Ethiopian diaspora professionals and intellectuals in North America, Europe, Australia, and Africa are calling upon all Ethiopians to stand guard in solidarity against current impending threats to our country´s peace, geo political interest and security.

In its long history, our motherland, Ethiopia, has gone through many anguishes and amazing recoveries. Some rulers have abused her while others have sacrificed themselves for her. They have all taken turns and passed away but our country has endured. Her children have occasionally fought with each other, but they have also fought side by side to defend their country from external threats. Notwithstanding internal conflicts between and among them, they have never collectively betrayed their country, nor have they conspired with enemies. Foreign enemies have time and again attempted to conquer her, but she has always prevailed defending her freedom. Through her unflagging resolve, our country has served as a beacon of hope, liberty and freedom for others. Ethiopia continues to stand free and will remain so for generations to come. This colorful history and spirit of freedom are at the foundation of the Ethiopian psyche!

At this point in the country’s history, a struggle is in play between those who intend to dismantle the country and those who resist vehemently. At this critical historical juncture, where the country is embroiled in internal conflict as well as escalating external threats, it is of utmost importance to deliberate deeply and thoroughly on collective action in its defense.

It is our firm view that tackling Ethiopia’s current existential threats should take precedence over issues of internal discord. We believe our internal issues can take a back seat until after we have done away with the looming threats that are challenging Ethiopia’s very existence. Repeating past mistakes of deconstructing what little we have achieved only to rebuild from a scratch will be a historical mistake. The vision for the country’s social and economic advancement can be realized only when a united Ethiopia is secured. A dismantled Ethiopia will only contribute to the further displacement of her children, persecution, war, unrest, disruption and major regional crisis. We have witnessed the humiliation, suffering and death of those who took their countries for granted. We anticipate our fate will not be different unless we fiercely defend the security and integrity of our country.

The main culprit of Ethiopia’s instability and potential disintegration is the polarized ethnic-based politics of the past thirty years. As we all know, the incumbent government inherited a country which was financially bankrupt, debt ridden, ethnically divided, and extensively abused by a handful of criminals and their cronies. In the last three years, some promising strides have been taken to steer the country towards a meaningful political and economic space. However, the challenges have also intensified precipitously.

External enemies are readily and actively supporting ethno-nationalist extremists who are massacring and evicting fellow Ethiopians on the basis of their language and ethnic background. These enemies are covertly and overtly setting us

up against each other, eagerly awaiting the breakdown of our country into a failed state.

The government has failed to reverse the ethnic-based political system it inherited, despite the general awareness that it is the underlying reason for Ethiopia’s internal divisions and its vulnerability to foreign threats. We are aware that eradicating the evil system is a process that takes time but the government cannot be spared for its lackluster responses and will have to account for its feeble actions while innocent citizens are being subjected to gruesome killings, displacements, and evictions. We look forward to witnessing a day when all perpetrators will face justice.

But today, we all have a bigger duty, an urgent call to foil the plot of internal and external enemies to dismantle our beloved country. We must stand against this unholy alliance, defend our country and secure a long-lasting national peace and unity.

The challenges we face may appear vast and insurmountable. Nevertheless, dialogue, empathy, and prioritizing our focus and actions will ultimately bring us victory. Following in our ancestors’ footsteps, we must defend our country collectively and pass it on to future generations. Governments have come and gone, enemies have come and gone, and conflicts have risen and faded. Ethiopia is still here and shall continue to prevail.

At this very moment, those Ethiopians who are intentionally or unwittingly fanning the internal conflicts—while paying little to no attention to the mounting external threats—not only expose our vulnerabilities to foreign interference, but might even invite civil war. The impact of a serious external attack or violation of Ethiopia’s sovereignty will not stop with human deaths but could lead to an irreversible disintegration of our country and with that, the withering of our cherished freedom and pride.

Despite its shortcomings, right now, the only organized power that can negotiate on behalf of our country, resist foreign pressure and mobilize resources against potential foreign attack is the government. Criticism is essential, but the goal should not exceed beyond pressuring the government to find solutions to problems; caution must be exercised not to undermine or weaken it, since we are facing serious internal and external threats against the very existence of our country. One cannot partake in the disintegration of Ethiopia and at the same time hope to be part of the solution.

A Call in Defense of Our Country

As stated earlier, our country is facing a multitude of internal, external, and geo political threats of existential proportion. Ethiopia’s enemies are openly and actively conspiring to see her disintegration. But we firmly believe that we have the potential to overcome—and thrive. We, therefore, call on all patriotic Ethiopians to support the following actions:

1. Facilitate a peaceful and credible national election without delay and use the results to strengthen Ethiopia’s unity and promising future.

2. The government must show a firmer resolve to crush the ethnic-based massacres of innocent lives and step up its actions to bring criminals to justice. It must also reach out to those who have been impacted by these atrocities, demonstrate empathy and extend visible, timely, passionate and material support.

3. All Ethiopians must step up their efforts to organize and stand against those powers that are busy sabotaging the successful completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

4. All Ethiopians must make their voices heard against external powers that are bent on sabotaging the election process or cause its prolongation under the guise of mediating between “conflicting parties”. We must vehemently object, as we do, the negative narratives they spew domestically and overseas, and the disruptive actions they conduct covertly.

5. Assess and expose the hostile geo-political plot to render Ethiopia ungovernable and consequently dismantle the nation, as well as condemn enemy agents planted inside and outside our country.

6. Ethiopian sovereignty, political freedom and territorial integrity are sacrosanct—and non-negotiable! This was strongly underscored by the United Nations Security Council during its recent deliberations. We call on other international players to also take these inviolable and eternal verities seriously.

7. Many innocent Ethiopians have been brutally massacred over the past years and in particular, in the past few months. This clearly demonstrates the gravity of the danger our country and our people are facing at this very moment. We must therefore choose our responses wisely and mobilize our efforts without delay. Tomorrow, without doubt, is going to be too late!

Long Live Ethiopia!

1. Dr. Abdella Usman, USA

2. Dr. Abebech Demissie, Ottawa, Canada

3. Dr. Abera Molla, Denver, USA

4. Dr. Abiy Tadesse, USA

5. Dr. Abraham Betre, M.D., California, USA

6. Dr. Adam Waksor, M.D., Atlanta, USA

7. Dr. Addisu Yilma, M.D., USA

8. Dr. Amanuel Alemu Abajobir, Kenya

9. Dr. Amir Ibrahim, Toronto, Canada

10. Dr. Assegid Kebede, USA

11. Dr. Awgechew Teshome, Ottawa, Canada

12.M/s. Awlae Woldehanna, RN, Saskachewan, Canada

13.Professor Eng. Bantyehun Tezazu, Toronto, Canada

14.Mr. Belen Gizachew, Portugal 1

5. Dr. Belete Alemu, M.D., California, USA

16.Eng. Behailu Assefa, San Francisco, USA

17. Dr. Benyam Gessesse, M.D., Philadelphia, USA

18. Mr. Berhanu Ayele Wurseno, CFGM, USA

19. Professor Berhanu Alemaw, Botswana

20.Professor Emeritus Berhanu Mengistu, USA

21. Dr. Bizu Gelaye, Boston, USA

22.Professor Damtew Teferra, South Africa

23.Eng. Dawit Tesfaye, Zurich, Switzerland

24.Professor Demel T. Fanta, Botswana

25. Dr. Demissie Tadesse, New Zealand

26. Dr. Dereje Woreta, M.D., Maryland, USA

27. Dr. Desalegne Bayih, M.D., Sweden

28.Professor Desta Mebratu, South Africa

29.Professor Enawgaw Mehari, M.D., Nashville, USA

30. Dr. Efrem Alemayehu, M.D., Toronto, Canada

31. Dr. Elias Kassa Mamo, M.D., Maryland, USA

32.Mr. Ephrem Getahun Hailu, South Africa

33.Professor Eyualem Abebe, USA

34.Eng. Elleni Mengesha, Sweden

35. Dr. Endale Ketefo, Sweden

36. Dr. Erku Yimer, Chicago, USA

37. Dr. Fantahun Degneh, Germany

38. Dr. Fasil Melaku Wubu, M. D., Maryland, USA

39. Dr. Fassil Tefera, M.D., New York, USA

40. Dr. Fikre Germa, Toronto, Canada

41. Dr. Fikru Maru, M.D., Stockholm, Sweden

42. Dr. Fitsum Tariku, British Columbia, Canada

43. Dr. Gabe Hamda, Washington, USA

44. Dr. Gebeyehu Teferi, M.D., Washington D.C., USA

45. Dr. Gebrehiwot Lebsekal, Vancouver, Canada

46.Professor Genene Mola, South Africa

47. Dr. Getachew Felleke, M.D., New York, USA

48. Dr. Getnet Asrat, Ottawa, Canada

49. Dr. Girma Aman, Kitchner, Canada

50. Dr. Girma Lulu, Calgary, Canada

51. Dr. Girma Molla, Australia

52. Dr. Girma Tezazu, M.D., Toronto, Canada

53. Dr. Guadie Sharew, Lesotho

54.Professor Gulelat Desse, Botswana

55. Dr. Haile Fenta, Canada

56. Dr. Kalkidan Belaye, M.D., Toronto, Canada

57.Professor Kassa Darge, Pennsylvania, USA

58.Assoc. Professor Kebede Begna, M.D., USA

59.Mr. Kidanemariam Jembere, South Africa

60. Dr. Liyew Desta, Sweden

61.Professor Makeda Semret, Montreal, Canada

62.M/s. Martha Gebreselassie, USA

63.Professor Mekibib Altaye, M.D., Ohio, USA

64. Dr. Mekdim Ayana, Eswatini

65. Dr. Mekonen Bayissie, Maryland, USA

66. Dr. Melaku Berhane, M.D, California, USA

67. Dr. Melaku Game, M.D., Canada

68.Professor Emeritus Melaku Lakew, Sweden

69. Dr. Mengistu Yemane, M.D., Tennesse, USA

70. Dr. Mesfin Seifu, M.D., Ohio, USA

71.Professor Messay Kebede, Ohio, USA

72. Dr. Mengiziem Emiru, M.D., USA

73.M/s. Meron Ahadu, USA

74. Dr. Million Belay, Stockholm, Sweden

75. Dr. Moges Sisay, M.D., Indiana, USA

76.Professor Mulatu Fekadu, South Africa

77. Dr. Mulu Geletu, Toronto, Canada

78.Professor Mulugeta F. Dinbabo, South Africa 79. Dr. Mulugeta Yilma, Sweden

80.Professor Nega Debela, Ohio, USA

81.Mr. Negash Abdurahman, USA

82.Engineer Negesse Gutema, USA

83. Dr. Rahel Alemu, USA

84.Engineer Samson Engeda, California, USA

85.Mr. Samson Getu, Sweden

86. Dr. Samuel Tenaw, Durban, South Africa

87.Professor Seid Hassen, Kentucky, USA

88. Dr. Shiferaw Adilu, Alberta, Canada

89. Dr. Solomon Afework, London, UK

90.Professor Solomon Aklilu, Ottawa, Canada

91. Dr. Solomon Basore, Calgary, Canada

92.Mr. Solomon Lema, USA

93.Professor Sissay Asefa, Michigan, USA

94.Professor Solomon Harrar, Kentucky, USA

95. Dr. Solomon Kibret, USA

96.Professor Solomon Negash, Georgia, USA

97.Mr. Solomon Teffera, USA

98. Dr. Tadesse Desta, M.D., California, USA

99. Dr. Tariku Teshale, M.D., Sweden

100.Mr. Terefe Zeleke, USA

101.Dr. Tesfalem Tegegn, South Africa

102.Professor Tesfaye Kidane, South Africa

103.Dr. Tikikil Mekuria, M.D., USA

104.Dr. Tsegaye Tegenu, Uppsala, Sweden

105.Dr. Theodros Mengesha, M. D., Alabama, USA

106.Dr. Tihut Asfaw, M.D., Ottawa, Canada

107.Professor Tilahun Adera, Virginia, USA

108.Dr. Wondimu Mekonnen, UK

109.Dr. Wondwossen Gebre, M.D., New York, USA

110.Professor Wondwossen Gebreyes, Ohio, USA

111.Dr. Worku Abera, Montreal, Canada

112.Dr. Yared Hailemariam, M.D., Kentucky, USA

113.Dr. Yemisrach Hailemeskel, Toronto, Canada

114.Dr. Yeshimebet Retta, M.D., Virginia, USA

115.Engineer Yeshitila Mulugeta, California, USA

116.Dr. Yeshiwas Amsalu, M.D., Canada

117.Dr. Yohanes Dawd, M.D., Atlanta, USA

118.Professor Yohanes Tiruneh, San Diego, USA

119.Dr. Yonas Biru, Washington D.C., USA

120.Professor Yonas Geda, Arizona, USA

121.Dr. Zebaye Baye, USA

122.Dr. Zergabachew Asfaw, New York, USA

123.Dr. Zewdu Lisanu, M.D., Kentucky, USA

Contacts:

⮚ Africa: Professor Damtew Teferra | datemek@yahoo.com | ⮚ Canada: Dr. Tihut Asfaw | tihut_asfaw@yahoo.ca |

⮚ Europe: Dr. Tariku Teshale | taridoc@yahoo.com |

⮚ USA: Professor Enawgaw Mehari | em_mehari@yahoo.com |

NB: This is a translation of the Amharic version released on 28 April 2021. Names have been added and updated.

