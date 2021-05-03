From Ethiopian Diaspora Professionals and Intellectuals
We, the undersigned Ethiopian diaspora professionals and intellectuals in North America, Europe, Australia, and Africa are calling upon all Ethiopians to stand guard in solidarity against current impending threats to our country´s peace, geo political interest and security.
In its long history, our motherland, Ethiopia, has gone through many anguishes and amazing recoveries. Some rulers have abused her while others have sacrificed themselves for her. They have all taken turns and passed away but our country has endured. Her children have occasionally fought with each other, but they have also fought side by side to defend their country from external threats. Notwithstanding internal conflicts between and among them, they have never collectively betrayed their country, nor have they conspired with enemies. Foreign enemies have time and again attempted to conquer her, but she has always prevailed defending her freedom. Through her unflagging resolve, our country has served as a beacon of hope, liberty and freedom for others. Ethiopia continues to stand free and will remain so for generations to come. This colorful history and spirit of freedom are at the foundation of the Ethiopian psyche!
At this point in the country’s history, a struggle is in play between those who intend to dismantle the country and those who resist vehemently. At this critical historical juncture, where the country is embroiled in internal conflict as well as escalating external threats, it is of utmost importance to deliberate deeply and thoroughly on collective action in its defense.
It is our firm view that tackling Ethiopia’s current existential threats should take precedence over issues of internal discord. We believe our internal issues can take a back seat until after we have done away with the looming threats that are challenging Ethiopia’s very existence. Repeating past mistakes of deconstructing what little we have achieved only to rebuild from a scratch will be a historical mistake. The vision for the country’s social and economic advancement can be realized only when a united Ethiopia is secured. A dismantled Ethiopia will only contribute to the further displacement of her children, persecution, war, unrest, disruption and major regional crisis. We have witnessed the humiliation, suffering and death of those who took their countries for granted. We anticipate our fate will not be different unless we fiercely defend the security and integrity of our country.
The main culprit of Ethiopia’s instability and potential disintegration is the polarized ethnic-based politics of the past thirty years. As we all know, the incumbent government inherited a country which was financially bankrupt, debt ridden, ethnically divided, and extensively abused by a handful of criminals and their cronies. In the last three years, some promising strides have been taken to steer the country towards a meaningful political and economic space. However, the challenges have also intensified precipitously.
External enemies are readily and actively supporting ethno-nationalist extremists who are massacring and evicting fellow Ethiopians on the basis of their language and ethnic background. These enemies are covertly and overtly setting us
up against each other, eagerly awaiting the breakdown of our country into a failed state.
The government has failed to reverse the ethnic-based political system it inherited, despite the general awareness that it is the underlying reason for Ethiopia’s internal divisions and its vulnerability to foreign threats. We are aware that eradicating the evil system is a process that takes time but the government cannot be spared for its lackluster responses and will have to account for its feeble actions while innocent citizens are being subjected to gruesome killings, displacements, and evictions. We look forward to witnessing a day when all perpetrators will face justice.
But today, we all have a bigger duty, an urgent call to foil the plot of internal and external enemies to dismantle our beloved country. We must stand against this unholy alliance, defend our country and secure a long-lasting national peace and unity.
The challenges we face may appear vast and insurmountable. Nevertheless, dialogue, empathy, and prioritizing our focus and actions will ultimately bring us victory. Following in our ancestors’ footsteps, we must defend our country collectively and pass it on to future generations. Governments have come and gone, enemies have come and gone, and conflicts have risen and faded. Ethiopia is still here and shall continue to prevail.
At this very moment, those Ethiopians who are intentionally or unwittingly fanning the internal conflicts—while paying little to no attention to the mounting external threats—not only expose our vulnerabilities to foreign interference, but might even invite civil war. The impact of a serious external attack or violation of Ethiopia’s sovereignty will not stop with human deaths but could lead to an irreversible disintegration of our country and with that, the withering of our cherished freedom and pride.
Despite its shortcomings, right now, the only organized power that can negotiate on behalf of our country, resist foreign pressure and mobilize resources against potential foreign attack is the government. Criticism is essential, but the goal should not exceed beyond pressuring the government to find solutions to problems; caution must be exercised not to undermine or weaken it, since we are facing serious internal and external threats against the very existence of our country. One cannot partake in the disintegration of Ethiopia and at the same time hope to be part of the solution.
A Call in Defense of Our Country
As stated earlier, our country is facing a multitude of internal, external, and geo political threats of existential proportion. Ethiopia’s enemies are openly and actively conspiring to see her disintegration. But we firmly believe that we have the potential to overcome—and thrive. We, therefore, call on all patriotic Ethiopians to support the following actions:
1. Facilitate a peaceful and credible national election without delay and use the results to strengthen Ethiopia’s unity and promising future.
2. The government must show a firmer resolve to crush the ethnic-based massacres of innocent lives and step up its actions to bring criminals to justice. It must also reach out to those who have been impacted by these atrocities, demonstrate empathy and extend visible, timely, passionate and material support.
3. All Ethiopians must step up their efforts to organize and stand against those powers that are busy sabotaging the successful completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.
4. All Ethiopians must make their voices heard against external powers that are bent on sabotaging the election process or cause its prolongation under the guise of mediating between “conflicting parties”. We must vehemently object, as we do, the negative narratives they spew domestically and overseas, and the disruptive actions they conduct covertly.
5. Assess and expose the hostile geo-political plot to render Ethiopia ungovernable and consequently dismantle the nation, as well as condemn enemy agents planted inside and outside our country.
6. Ethiopian sovereignty, political freedom and territorial integrity are sacrosanct—and non-negotiable! This was strongly underscored by the United Nations Security Council during its recent deliberations. We call on other international players to also take these inviolable and eternal verities seriously.
7. Many innocent Ethiopians have been brutally massacred over the past years and in particular, in the past few months. This clearly demonstrates the gravity of the danger our country and our people are facing at this very moment. We must therefore choose our responses wisely and mobilize our efforts without delay. Tomorrow, without doubt, is going to be too late!
Long Live Ethiopia!
This is a translation of the Amharic version released on 28 April 2021.
