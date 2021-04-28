Abune Tewoflos and Tigray region Interim leaders (Photo : EBC)

borkena

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church North America Dioceses reportedly announced on Wednesday that it has raised about $350,000 to support those displaced from Benishangul region and Tigray region of Ethiopia. The fund was raised from members of the church in North America, a report by Fana Broadcasting Corporate indicated.

Delegates from the Dioceses held talks with Tigray regional state interim administration in Mekelle. It was about the humanitarian assistance and rehabilitation work in the region.

Archbishop of California Diocese Abune Tewoflos, expressed his grief over the crisis in Northern Ethiopia.

