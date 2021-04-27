borkena

Ethiopia’s office of Attorney general says it secured over 6.7 billion birr that was meant to be used by Tigray People’s Liberation Front for activities related to terrorism.

It is also said that the TPLF had plans to transfer the fund overseas.

Furthermore, it is claimed that the fund is confiscated in accordance with the law.

Alemante Agedew is Director General of the illegally appropriated wealth recovery Department within the office of the Attorney General. He said that the office has been investigating TPLF related businesses and military officers who fought on the side of TPLF after the Ethiopian Defense Force was attacked on November 4,2020, as reported by Ethiopian News Agency.

He claims that the investigation was a success. From military officers who deserted the Ethiopian Defense Force to fight on the side of TPLF alone, over 54 million Ethiopian Birr was recovered – not to mention properties seized based on court order.

The rest of the fund was recovered from business enterprises associated with TPLF. At the height of its power, TPLF is said to have created over $5 billion wealth via conglomerates under the Organization.

