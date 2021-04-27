borkena

In a latest round of statements , seemingly aimed at throwing a continued tacit support in the direction rescuing Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) from the ashes, the U.S. department of state on Tuesday called for “all parties to the conflict to end hostilities immediately.”

The statement came after a phone conversation between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, on April 27.

It was said that Mr. Blinken reiterated “concern” about what the statement called “deteriorating humanitarian and human rights crisis in the country, including the growing risk of famine in Ethiopia’s Tigray region as well as ongoing insecurity in other parts of the country.”

Furthermore, the U.S. wants the implementation of withdrawal of Eritrean forces from the Tigray region of Ethiopia. Not just that, the U.S. state department also accused Amhara regional forces and Eritrean forces of “contributing to the growing humanitarian disaster and committing human rights abuses. ”

Earlier this week, Mr. Joe Biden’s administration appointed Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman as a special envoy for the Horn of Africa. According to a report by Foreign Policy magazine, the new special envoy sees doomsday for Ethiopia – something that excels the level of destruction seen in Syria.

The United Nations Security Council had discussed the situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. While expressing concerns about the humanitarian situation in the region, it has recognized Ethiopian Government Humanitarian Assistance efforts in the region, according to an update from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

