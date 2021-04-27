Wednesday, April 28, 2021
3.1 magnitude earthquake hits South of Aswan Dam in Egypt : Report

borkena

A report by Egypt Independent on Tuesday said a 3.1  magnitude earthquake hit South of the Aswan Dam. 

The source cited  National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics Gad Al-Qadi to report that it happened  “at latitude 23.56 degrees north, longitude 32.71 degrees east, and at a depth of four kilometers.”

No causality or property damage reported. 

The story is not covered by any other Egyptian media outlets at this writing.  

