Tigray rebel leader Debretsion Gebremichael new video footage

Unverified new video footage of former president of Tigray regional state and chairman of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Debretsion Gebremichael, is circulating on social media.

He is seen walking with the help of a cane escorted by several dozens of his guerrilla forces. He and his force are seen in the video are believed to be in the wilderness of Tigray. The 44-second video shows fatigued Debretsion with a burnt face, and significant weight loss.

It is,however, unclear if the video is a recent one or not. Ethiopian government officials have not yet remarked about it.

The video footage was released on social media days after Let. General Bacha Debele gave an update on the situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Last week on Friday, Let. Gen Bacha claimed that the Ethiopian Defense Force aborted an attempt by remaining TPLF leaders to escape to Sudan through Metema. He also said that the guerrilla forces aiding the leaders were routed during the operation.

The government admitted that a military helicopter was downed but due to technical problems, not shot down as the supporters of the rebels claim.

The claim is not verified from independent sources.

