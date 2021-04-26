Ethiopian Airlines launched Coronavirus testing facility at Bole Airport

Ethiopian Airlines has introduced IATA Travel pass application as well to provide passengers information about Coronavirus related travel conditions and issues for different countries

borkena

The Ethiopian Airlines announced on Monday that it has launched its own Coronavirus testing facility at Bole International Airport.

The arrangement is made with the intention to test passengers who need it before departure so that they know their COVID-19 status.

According to a report by Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), the airline has partnered with Chinese BioTech company the signing ceremony of which was in Nigeria.

The facility will have a capacity of testing up to one thousand people per day and the test results will be available in three hours time.

In a related development, Ethiopian Airlines has introduced IATA Travel pass – a mobile application used in monitoring the COVID-19 vaccine verification , and testing status – among other things.

The application also provides passengers with testing and vaccine related requirements in the countries of their destinations. Addis Ababa to Washington and Addis Ababa to Toronto are selected for the trial flights with the applications.

State media cited Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, as saying “Digital technology is vital to solve many of the problems that arise from the pandemic. We are glad that we are offering new digital opportunities to our passengers to fully and safely restart air travel.”

Ethiopian Airlines managed to survive the crisis in the industry due to the coronavirus situation by adhering to an emergency business strategy that focused on cargo services. More than 20 passengers’ planes were converted, in house, to cargo. Delivery masks and now vaccines are among the income streams that helped the cargo service thrive to the point where the airline is ranked as the seventh in the world for cargo service.

