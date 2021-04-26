Ethiopia seized machetes smuggled in containers from China

borkena

The Federal Police Commission on Monday said that it has sized 186,240 machetes allegedly smuggled into the country.

According to state media, an individual by the name Dawit Yemane is linked to it.

Furthermore, the statement said that it was imported from China in containers, and arrived at the Mojo dry port. It was identified with declaration number 4-1919/21, said the statement by state media EBC.

How was it smuggled? Federal Police said the importer pretended the containers of machetes were permitted.

A little perplexing from the police report is that 7.7 million birr was paid in tax and the item was already released from the port.

It was after, says police, intelligence tipped police that the machetes were imported with a fraudulent document. The importer is said to have contested the police claim.

Dawit Yemane asserted he used a legal document to import the items and produced those documents, as reported by state media. The Ministry of Revenue, however, confirmed that they were imported without authorization.

He is currently in police custody along with the person who is said to have facilitated passage of the containers.

Government claims machetes are among the lists of items under import embargo, seemingly for security reasons due to the situation in the country.

