Sunday, April 25, 2021
Updated:

What Taye Dendea had to say about the security situation in Ethiopia

borkena

In an interview with Andafta Media, Taye Dendea was asked why government is reluctant to act on Oromo Liberation Front – Shane that is linked to the massacre of Amhara Wollega and recently in North Shoa and South Wollo.

Watch what he ad to say

Video : Embedded from Andafta Media Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
