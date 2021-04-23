The Coming Challenges and Ethiopia’s preparedness

Dr. Tegegnework Gettu (PHD)

We need to be measured, thoughtful, cautious but principled. We have to be brutally honest to ourselves in understanding our strength and weaknesses. We should be very careful since the last cockroaches are crawling out from underground with their last attempt to disintegrate our country. We need to work to bridge old divides, find common ground where possible, forge collective solutions that would help us to confront our challenges. Attract others to our cause and tackle issues that matter most to Ethiopians as a whole. Focus on our economy, security and stability. Emotional agitation focused of sectarian issues will not take us anywhere.

Government is imperfect but indispensable for our safety and stability. Avoid anarchy by blocking those who want the shortest path postulate to power or make a comeback to reestablish one sided wealth accumulation and narrowly based prosperity only for the ruling group. We need an experienced hand to handle our complex situation. External actors always get it wrong and their prescription is always off target with the exception of the arrogance of we know it all. Vulgar attempt in regime change created havoc in developing countries they had their hands on. We do not need a plain headed politician to come and tell us what to do just because he comes through the revolving door of EU chairmanship. We respect experienced and knowledgeable hand but not an ammeter who happens to be experienced in his country politics far from Africa, small and less complicated. We carefully Look at Libya, Syria, Iraq, Egypt etc.. We have to show once more that Ethiopia and Ethiopians are relentless in defense of our country and people steadily to advance our collective interests committed to equality with diversity. It is a complex world that requires sophistication, cold blooded calculations without emotion or ethnic arithmetic, and with give and take. We also need to get a domestic solution to our internal conflict avoiding the moto of the enemy of my enemy is my friend. By now we should learn more than enough from the internal and external alliance system that costed our beloved country dearly. We need to stop our thugs and Ethnic warriors who behave, dress and act like Rambo with empty-headed trigger-happy hate shedding the blood of innocent people.

We are living in an interdependent world linking the challenges we face to the reality in the outside world and so we have to avoid being narrowly focused. From our markets to our security, from our public health to our climate, from our effort to alleviate poverty to building up manufacturing base, etc.. we must act with the understanding that, now more than ever, we have a stake in what happens inside and outside our country. We should avoid shooting first and asking questions later. Those who shoot from the hip with aggressive behavior need to be collectively confronted.

Our challenges and struggle is not going to be short and pretty. So we need to be prepared steadily and progressively. We should not be confused by paid lobbyists and social media misinformation warriors. Beware of and identify outrageously deceitful politicians. Avoid tragedy and setbacks by not being emotional and agitated. Understand the multiple and complex initiatives to disintegrate and fracture our nation. We have to face it with the right temperament and morality. The interlinked political, security, and humanitarian crisis need a careful and coordinated approach and fending off those who want to complicate it or take advantage. We need a mature and more sophisticated diplomacy and concerted effort.

Leadership is more like conducting a symphony than performing as a virtuoso player of any single instrument- often with multiple, potentially dissonant musicians and the need to achieve harmony among them.

Editor’s note : This article by Dr. Tegegnework Gettu appeared first on P2P forum on April 23, 2021. Dr. Tegegnewor was former Under Secretary General of the United Nations.



