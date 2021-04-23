Ethiopia : high cases of coronavirus recovery reported

The Ministry of Health reported 2,973 coronavirus patients have fully recovered in the past twenty-four hours. The number of deaths reported for the day was only 15, lower compared to previous days
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,581
Newly confirmed cases: 1,303
Total confirmed cases: 249,292
Active cases: 57,699
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 968
New cases of recovery: 2,973
Total registered recovery: 188,080
New deaths: 15
Total reported death so far: 3,511
The total number of people tested so far: 2,535,226
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,041
Newly confirmed cases: 1,505
Total confirmed cases:247,989
Active cases: 59,384
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 999
New cases of recovery: 1,175
Total registered recovery: 185,107
New deaths: 22
Total reported death so far: 3,496
The total number of people tested so far: 2,528,645
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,855
Newly confirmed cases: 1,329
Total confirmed cases:246,484
Active cases: 59,076
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1,059
New cases of recovery: 1,997
Total registered recovery: 183,932
New deaths: 35
Total reported death so far: 3,474
The total number of people tested so far: 2,521,604
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,346
Newly confirmed cases: 1,524
Total confirmed cases:245,155
Active cases: 59,779
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 965
New cases of recovery: 1,290
Total registered recovery: 181,935
New deaths: 47
Total reported death so far: 3,439
The total number of people tested so far: 2,514,749
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,833
Newly confirmed cases: 1,603
Total confirmed cases: 243,631
Active cases: 180,645
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 972
New cases of recovery: 1,330
Total registered recovery: 180,645
New deaths: 22
Total reported death so far: 3,392
The total number of people tested so far: 2,507,403
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 18, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,312
Newly confirmed cases: 1,792
Total confirmed cases: 242,028
Active cases: 59,341
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1,028
New cases of recovery: 610
Total registered recovery: 179,315
New deaths: 42
Total reported death so far: 3,370
The total number of people tested so far: 2,501,570
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,307
Newly confirmed cases: 1,709
Total confirmed cases: 240,236
Active cases: 58,201
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1,027
New cases of recovery: 1,076
Total registered recovery: 178,705
New deaths: 28
Total reported death so far: 3,328
The total number of people tested so far: 2,494,258
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,480
Newly confirmed cases: 1,973
Total confirmed cases: 238,527
Active cases: 57,596
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1,013
New cases of recovery: 1,750
Total registered recovery: 177,629
New deaths: 15
Total reported death so far: 3,300
The total number of people tested so far: 2,485,951
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 15, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,878
Newly confirmed cases: 2,149
Total confirmed cases: 236,554
Active cases: 57,388
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1,031
New cases of recovery: 1,288
Total registered recovery: 175,879
New deaths: 33
Total reported death so far: 3,285
The total number of people tested so far: 2,478,471
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,705
Newly confirmed cases: 1,893
Total confirmed cases: 234,405
Active cases: 56,560
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 995
New cases of recovery: 863
Total registered recovery: 174,591
New deaths: 24
Total reported death so far:3,252
The total number of people tested so far: 2,469,593
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,601
Newly confirmed cases: 1,568
Total confirmed cases: 232,512
Active cases: 55,462
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 967
New cases of recovery: 1,838
Total registered recovery: 173,818
New deaths:22
Total reported death so far:3,230
The total number of people tested so far:2,460,888
