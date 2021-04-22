Italy to chip in €625.000 in Humanitarian Assistance in North Ethiopia

borkena

The government of Italy reportedly approved €625.000 in Humanitarian assistance in response to the Humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

According to a Press Release Borkena received from the Italian Embassy in Addis Ababa, the fund is to be channeled to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). It will be supporting health facilities in the region.

Ambasciata d’Italia ad Addis Abeba

Press Release

April 2021. Italy approves emergency contribution to support health facilities in Ethiopia in response to the humanitarian crisis in Tigray.

The Italian Government has approved a further emergency contribution of €625.000 in favor of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to support health facilities in Ethiopia in response to the humanitarian crisis in Tigray.

This intervention complements the humanitarian flight that transported medical items to Tigray last week. The Italian Development Cooperation and the Italian Red Cross delivered eight tons of medical equipment and medicines to Tigray through a humanitarian cargo flight that landed in Mekelle last Friday. The donations will be distributed to the Ethiopian Red Cross’s branch in Mekelle and to other health facilities in the Region.

The Ambassador of Italy to Ethiopia, H.E. Arturo Luzzi, affirmed: “The humanitarian flight to Mekelle and the new emergency contribution in favor of the International Committee of the Red Cross confirm the strong commitment of the Italian Government to contribute to address the humanitarian situation in Tigray”.

