Ethiopia reported 1,505 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours

Information from the Ministry of Health indicates that 1,505 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the past twenty-four hours. Number of Covid-19 patients in the ICU as of April 22 is 999.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,041

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,505

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:247,989

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,384

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 999

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,175

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 185,107

New deaths: 22

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,496

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,528,645

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,855

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,329

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:246,484

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,076

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,059

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,997

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 183,932

New deaths: 35

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,474

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,521,604

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,346

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,524

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:245,155

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,779

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 965

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,290

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 181,935

New deaths: 47

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,439

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,514,749

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 19, 2021



Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,833

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,603‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 243,631

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 180,645‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 972‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,330

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 180,645

New deaths: 22‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,392

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,507,403

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,312

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,792‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 242,028

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 59,341‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,028‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 610

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 179,315

New deaths: 42‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,370

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,501,570

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,307

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,709‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 240,236

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 58,201‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,027‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,076

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 178,705

New deaths: 28‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,328

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,494,258

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,480‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,973‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 238,527

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,596‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,013‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,750

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 177,629

New deaths: 15‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,300

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,485,951

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 15, 2021



Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,878‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,149‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 236,554

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 57,388‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 1,031‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,288

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 175,879

New deaths: 33‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,285

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,478,471

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,705 ‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,893‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 234,405

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 56,560‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 995 ‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 863

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 174,591

New deaths: 24‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,252

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,469,593

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,601‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,568‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 232,512

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,462‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 967‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,838

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 173,818

New deaths:22‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,230

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,460,888

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,709‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,948‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 230,944

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,754‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 983‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,347

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 171,980

New deaths:34‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,208

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,453,287

