Ethiopia reported 1,505 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours

Information from the Ministry of Health indicates that 1,505 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the past twenty-four hours. Number of Covid-19 patients in the ICU as of April 22 is 999.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,041
Newly confirmed cases: 1,505
Total confirmed cases:247,989
Active cases: 59,384
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 999
New cases of recovery: 1,175
Total registered recovery: 185,107
New deaths: 22
Total reported death so far: 3,496
The total number of people tested so far: 2,528,645
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,855
Newly confirmed cases: 1,329
Total confirmed cases:246,484
Active cases: 59,076
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1,059
New cases of recovery: 1,997
Total registered recovery: 183,932
New deaths: 35
Total reported death so far: 3,474
The total number of people tested so far: 2,521,604
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,346
Newly confirmed cases: 1,524
Total confirmed cases:245,155
Active cases: 59,779
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 965
New cases of recovery: 1,290
Total registered recovery: 181,935
New deaths: 47
Total reported death so far: 3,439
The total number of people tested so far: 2,514,749
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,833
Newly confirmed cases: 1,603
Total confirmed cases: 243,631
Active cases: 180,645
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 972
New cases of recovery: 1,330
Total registered recovery: 180,645
New deaths: 22
Total reported death so far: 3,392
The total number of people tested so far: 2,507,403
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 18, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,312
Newly confirmed cases: 1,792
Total confirmed cases: 242,028
Active cases: 59,341
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1,028
New cases of recovery: 610
Total registered recovery: 179,315
New deaths: 42
Total reported death so far: 3,370
The total number of people tested so far: 2,501,570
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,307
Newly confirmed cases: 1,709
Total confirmed cases: 240,236
Active cases: 58,201
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1,027
New cases of recovery: 1,076
Total registered recovery: 178,705
New deaths: 28
Total reported death so far: 3,328
The total number of people tested so far: 2,494,258
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,480
Newly confirmed cases: 1,973
Total confirmed cases: 238,527
Active cases: 57,596
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1,013
New cases of recovery: 1,750
Total registered recovery: 177,629
New deaths: 15
Total reported death so far: 3,300
The total number of people tested so far: 2,485,951
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 15, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,878
Newly confirmed cases: 2,149
Total confirmed cases: 236,554
Active cases: 57,388
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1,031
New cases of recovery: 1,288
Total registered recovery: 175,879
New deaths: 33
Total reported death so far: 3,285
The total number of people tested so far: 2,478,471
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 14, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,705
Newly confirmed cases: 1,893
Total confirmed cases: 234,405
Active cases: 56,560
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 995
New cases of recovery: 863
Total registered recovery: 174,591
New deaths: 24
Total reported death so far:3,252
The total number of people tested so far: 2,469,593
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,601
Newly confirmed cases: 1,568
Total confirmed cases: 232,512
Active cases: 55,462
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 967
New cases of recovery: 1,838
Total registered recovery: 173,818
New deaths:22
Total reported death so far:3,230
The total number of people tested so far:2,460,888
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,709
Newly confirmed cases: 1,948
Total confirmed cases: 230,944
Active cases: 55,754
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 983
New cases of recovery: 1,347
Total registered recovery: 171,980
New deaths:34
Total reported death so far:3,208
The total number of people tested so far:2,453,287
