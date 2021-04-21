borkena

Tingirtu Gebretsadik, who is teaching sociology at Jijiga University, has a different take about the demonstrations that have been taking place in several cities in Amhara region of Ethiopia for the past few weeks.

He calls it “rage.” Rage over the non-stop killing of the Amhara. Furthermore, he made insightful remarks about the moves of radical forces that are unleashing attack on Amhara.

Video : embedded from Ethio 251 YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

