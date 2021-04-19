borkena

Lieutenant Belachew Simegne ‘s Beher Yelegne ene ( I do not have ethnic identity ) is dedicated to Ethiopian Defense Force. One of the latest Ethiopian Music.

In a country where ethnic politics is institutionalized and driving strategies and missions of most political parties and politicians, the Ethiopian Defense Force strives to live unity. The music below seems to be inspired by that motto.



Take a listen

