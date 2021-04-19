Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Home Ethiopian Video Ataye eye witness says heavy weaponry was used during the attack
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Ataye eye witness says heavy weaponry was used during the attack

borkena

An eye witness account from Ataye coordinated attack confirmed that a heavy weaponry was used during the attack which happened last week for the fifth time.

It is to be recalled that government authorities have confirmed that Ataye city is entirely destroyed.

Watch video from Ahadu Television

Video : From Ahadu Television YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News