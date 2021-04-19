borkena

Days after alleged restoration of calm to areas in North Shoa and South Wollo that came under Oromo Liberation Front militant wing, the government has not yet disclosed the number of ethnic Amhara people killed during the attack. What is known so far is that more than 250,000 people are displaced from towns affected by the incident.

A reportage from Ahadu Television says, “Enough to Count dead bodies and calculate the number of innocent deaths”



