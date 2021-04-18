Landmine Explosion claimed lives in Lideta, the capital Addis Ababa

borkena

Addis Ababa Police commission on Sunday said that two residents are killed after a landmine explosion in the city. It happened around 2 p.m. local time in the Lideta locality in front of the metrology office, according to a statement from Addis Ababa Police.

One other person sustained a life-threatening injury from it.

It is unspecified if the grenade attack was politically motivated or not, and as to who is behind the explosion.

However, police said that it happened after an individual (believed to be between 50 and 55 years of age) entered the area where the explosion happened along with two other ladies who are said to be in the same age range with the individual.

Furthermore, police said that it is investigating the individuals who are in custody following the incident.

This is not for the first time when an explosion claimed lives in the city, and in the same Lideta locality. In December 2020, three people were killed when a landmine exploded near what is known as Silte Mosque.

