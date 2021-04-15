Announcement for An International Conference on “The Ramifications of Western Reactions to the Current Crises in Ethiopia” organized by Ethiopiawinnet.

Endorsers :

American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC)

Ethiopian Advocacy Network (EAN)

Ethiopian Dialogue Forum (EDF)

Vision Ethiopia (VE)

Society of Ethiopian Established in the Diaspora (SEED)

Ethiopian Waters Advisory Council (EAWC)

People to People (P2P)

Ethiopian Diaspora High Level COVID-19 Advisory Council

Worldwide Ethioipan Civic Associations Network (WE-CAN0

Center for the Rights of Ethiopian Woman (CREW)

Ethiopian Youth Group(EYG)

Ethiopian American Civic Council (EACC)

Global Ethiopian Advocacy Nexus (GLEAN)

Global Alliance for the Rights of Ethiopians (GARE)

Network of Ethiopian Scholars (NES)

Adwa Great Africa Victory Association (AGAVA)

For more information about the event, check out attached file HERE

__

