Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan,Yibletal Aemero, holding discussions with Mrs. Salwa Mohamed, Secretary-General of the Sudanese Council for International People’s Friendship.( Photo credit : MFAE)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia

H.E Yibletal Aemero, Ambassador of Ethiopia in Sudan held fruitful discussions with Mrs. Salwa Mohamed, Secretary-General of the Sudanese Council for International People’s Friendship.

During the discussion, Ambassador Yibeltal underscored the deep-rooted, cultural, and historical people-to-people relations between Ethiopia and Sudan which need to be strengthened with further engagements.

In this regard, he recalled the successful visit to Ethiopia by the Sudanese Public Diplomacy delegation in November 2019 and expressed the readiness of the Embassy to undertake in close collaboration with the Council, the visit to Sudan by the Ethiopian Public Diplomacy delegation that was postponed due to the outbreak of CoViD-19.

Secretary-General Salwa Mohamed on her part stated that the peoples of Ethiopia and Sudan are one with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties.

Mrs. Salwa recalled the successful visit to Ethiopia by the Sudanese Public diplomacy Delegation in November 2019 and underlined the need for undertaking activities that further enhance the people-to-people relations between the two countries.

In this respect, the Secretary-General said the Council is ready to arrange for the visit by Ethiopian Public Diplomacy Delegation to Sudan soon.

The two have noted the importance of cooperation in organizing various events that further enhance relations between the people of Ethiopia and Sudan.

