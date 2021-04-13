Ethiopia reported 1,838 Coronavirus recovery cases over the past 24 hours

The Ministry of Health of Ethiopia on Tuesday revealed that 1,838 coronavirus patients recovered. During same period, 1,568 new cases had been confirmed.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,601‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,568‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 232,512

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,462‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 967‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,838

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 173,818

New deaths:22‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,230

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,460,888

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,709‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,948‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 230,944

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,754‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 983‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,347

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 171,980

New deaths:34‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,208

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,453,287

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:8,083‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,741‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 228,996

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,187‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 971‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,595

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 170,633

New deaths:28‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,174

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,445,578

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:7,278‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,739‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 227,255

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,069‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:933‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,093

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 169,038

New deaths :35‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,146

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,437,495

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,487‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,851‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 225,516

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,458‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 895‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,193

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 167,945

New deaths : 33‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,111

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,430,217

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,757‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,121‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 223,665

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 53,833‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 892‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 617

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 166,752

New deaths : 20‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,078

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,422,730

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,187‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,163‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 221,544

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 52,349‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:906‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,179

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 166,135

New deaths : 33‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,058

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,414,973

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,190‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,054‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 219,381

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 52,398‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 850‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 934

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 163,956

New deaths : 25‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,025

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,406,786

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia’s‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,038‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,138‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 217,327

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 51,303‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 862‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,054

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 163,022

New deaths : 37‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,000

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,398,596

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,962‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,878‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 215,189

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 50,256‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 857‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 742

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 161,968‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,963

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,389,558

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,392‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,997‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 213,311

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 49,147‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 818‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,297

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 161,226‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,936

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,382,596

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena