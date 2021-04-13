Ethiopia reported 1,838 Coronavirus recovery cases over the past 24 hours

The Ministry of Health of Ethiopia on Tuesday revealed that 1,838 coronavirus patients recovered. During same period, 1,568 new cases had been confirmed.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 13, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,601
Newly confirmed cases: 1,568
Total confirmed cases: 232,512
Active cases: 55,462
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 967
New cases of recovery: 1,838
Total registered recovery: 173,818
New deaths:22
Total reported death so far:3,230
The total number of people tested so far:2,460,888
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,709
Newly confirmed cases: 1,948
Total confirmed cases: 230,944
Active cases: 55,754
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 983
New cases of recovery: 1,347
Total registered recovery: 171,980
New deaths:34
Total reported death so far:3,208
The total number of people tested so far:2,453,287
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 11, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:8,083
Newly confirmed cases: 1,741
Total confirmed cases: 228,996
Active cases: 55,187
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 971
New cases of recovery: 1,595
Total registered recovery: 170,633
New deaths:28
Total reported death so far:3,174
The total number of people tested so far:2,445,578
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7,278
Newly confirmed cases: 1,739
Total confirmed cases: 227,255
Active cases: 55,069
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:933
New cases of recovery: 1,093
Total registered recovery: 169,038
New deaths :35
Total reported death so far:3,146
The total number of people tested so far: 2,437,495
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,487
Newly confirmed cases: 1,851
Total confirmed cases: 225,516
Active cases: 54,458
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 895
New cases of recovery: 1,193
Total registered recovery: 167,945
New deaths : 33
Total reported death so far: 3,111
The total number of people tested so far: 2,430,217
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,757
Newly confirmed cases: 2,121
Total confirmed cases: 223,665
Active cases: 53,833
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 892
New cases of recovery: 617
Total registered recovery: 166,752
New deaths : 20
Total reported death so far: 3,078
The total number of people tested so far: 2,422,730
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,187
Newly confirmed cases: 2,163
Total confirmed cases: 221,544
Active cases: 52,349
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:906
New cases of recovery: 2,179
Total registered recovery: 166,135
New deaths : 33
Total reported death so far: 3,058
The total number of people tested so far: 2,414,973
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,190
Newly confirmed cases: 2,054
Total confirmed cases: 219,381
Active cases: 52,398
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 850
New cases of recovery: 934
Total registered recovery: 163,956
New deaths : 25
Total reported death so far: 3,025
The total number of people tested so far:2,406,786
Ethiopia’s Coronavirus update April 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,038
Newly confirmed cases: 2,138
Total confirmed cases: 217,327
Active cases: 51,303
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 862
New cases of recovery: 1,054
Total registered recovery: 163,022
New deaths : 37
Total reported death so far: 3,000
The total number of people tested so far:2,398,596
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,962
Newly confirmed cases: 1,878
Total confirmed cases: 215,189
Active cases: 50,256
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 857
New cases of recovery: 742
Total registered recovery: 161,968
Reported death so far: 2,963
The total number of people tested so far:2,389,558
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,392
Newly confirmed cases: 1,997
Total confirmed cases: 213,311
Active cases: 49,147
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 818
New cases of recovery: 1,297
Total registered recovery: 161,226
Reported death so far:2,936
The total number of people tested so far:2,382,596
