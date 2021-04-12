Nekemte grenade explosion claimed lives, police confirmed – Borkena

Monday, April 12, 2021
Nekemte grenade explosion claimed lives, police confirmed

A partial view of Nekemte City

A grenade exposition in Nekemte city  on Saturday in the Wollega region of Ethiopia killed one person and injured nine others. 

It was thrown in a hotel, unspecified, in the city around 8 :00 p.m. local time. A woman who was running a convenience store next to the hotel was killed in the attack, according to a report by VOA Amharic service.

Nekemte grenade explosion – Three of those injured in the attack are government security forces while the remaining are civilians, clients who were in the hotel at the time. 

Girma Abdissa, Oromia Special Force Nekemte Commander, confirmed the attack to VOA Amharic. He linked the attack to Oromo Liberation Front – Shane (OLF Shane) Group and Aba Torbe.

Aba Torbe is an organized death squad of Oromo Liberation Front operating in the cities while OLF Shane is the military  wing Oromo Liberation Front that is mostly operating in the countryside. 

Mr. Girma also told VOA Amharic that an unspecified number of suspects are in custody and many more are believed to be detained.

Meanwhile, he dismissed reports that the police chief in the city is killed in the attack as false news.  

