Sunday, April 11, 2021
Blen Mamo shares her reflection on current situation, pressure on Ethiopia

borkena

In an interview with Sisay Agena of ESAT, Blen Mamo shared her reflection about the situation in Ethiopia. Among other issues, he talked about the war against TPLF, the pressure on Ethiopia from the west along the line of making TPLF a political force again, the internal security and the implications for national security and partnership with Eritrea.

She has background in legal studies and international security. Watch the interview.

Video : embedded from ESAT YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshots from the video

