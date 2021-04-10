Ethiopia’s active coronavirus cases now over 55,000

Ethiopia’s active coronavirus cases has reached 55,069 after 1,739 new cases are confirmed over the past twenty-four hours, according to information from the Ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7,278
Newly confirmed cases: 1,739
Total confirmed cases: 227,255
Active cases: 55,069
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:933
New cases of recovery: 1,093
Total registered recovery: 169,038
New deaths :35
Total reported death so far:3,146
The total number of people tested so far: 2,437,495
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,487
Newly confirmed cases: 1,851
Total confirmed cases: 225,516
Active cases: 54,458
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 895
New cases of recovery: 1,193
Total registered recovery: 167,945
New deaths : 33
Total reported death so far: 3,111
The total number of people tested so far: 2,430,217
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,757
Newly confirmed cases: 2,121
Total confirmed cases: 223,665
Active cases: 53,833
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 892
New cases of recovery: 617
Total registered recovery: 166,752
New deaths : 20
Total reported death so far: 3,078
The total number of people tested so far: 2,422,730
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,187
Newly confirmed cases: 2,163
Total confirmed cases: 221,544
Active cases: 52,349
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:906
New cases of recovery: 2,179
Total registered recovery: 166,135
New deaths : 33
Total reported death so far: 3,058
The total number of people tested so far: 2,414,973
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,190
Newly confirmed cases: 2,054
Total confirmed cases: 219,381
Active cases: 52,398
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 850
New cases of recovery: 934
Total registered recovery: 163,956
New deaths : 25
Total reported death so far: 3,025
The total number of people tested so far:2,406,786
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia’s Coronavirus update April 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,038
Newly confirmed cases: 2,138
Total confirmed cases: 217,327
Active cases: 51,303
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 862
New cases of recovery: 1,054
Total registered recovery: 163,022
New deaths : 37
Total reported death so far: 3,000
The total number of people tested so far:2,398,596
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,962
Newly confirmed cases: 1,878
Total confirmed cases: 215,189
Active cases: 50,256
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 857
New cases of recovery: 742
Total registered recovery: 161,968
Reported death so far: 2,963
The total number of people tested so far:2,389,558
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,392
Newly confirmed cases: 1,997
Total confirmed cases: 213,311
Active cases: 49,147
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 818
New cases of recovery: 1,297
Total registered recovery: 161,226
Reported death so far:2,936
The total number of people tested so far:2,382,596
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,017
Newly confirmed cases: 2,353
Total confirmed cases: 211,314
Active cases: 48,468
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 829
New cases of recovery: 493
Total registered recovery: 159,929
Reported death so far: 2,915
The total number of people tested so far: 2,374,204
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update April 1, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,294
Newly confirmed cases: 2,372
Total confirmed cases: 208,961
Active cases: 46,633
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 853
New cases of recovery: 1,327
Total registered recovery: 159,436
Reported death so far: 2,890
The total number of people tested so far: 2,365,187
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 31, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,022
Newly confirmed cases: 2,068
Total confirmed cases: 206,589
Active cases: 45,613
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 865
New cases of recovery: 1,484
Total registered recovery: 158,109
Reported death so far: 2,865
The total number of people tested so far: 2,356,893
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
__
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on Twitter @zborkena