Ethiopia’s active coronavirus cases now over 55,000

Ethiopia’s active coronavirus cases has reached 55,069 after 1,739 new cases are confirmed over the past twenty-four hours, according to information from the Ministry of Health

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:7,278‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,739‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 227,255

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 55,069‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:933‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,093

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 169,038

New deaths :35‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,146

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,437,495

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,487‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,851‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 225,516

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,458‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 895‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,193

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 167,945

New deaths : 33‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,111

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,430,217

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,757‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,121‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 223,665

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 53,833‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 892‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 617

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 166,752

New deaths : 20‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,078

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,422,730

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,187‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,163‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 221,544

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 52,349‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:906‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,179

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 166,135

New deaths : 33‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,058

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,414,973

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,190‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,054‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 219,381

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 52,398‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 850‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 934

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 163,956

New deaths : 25‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,025

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,406,786

Ethiopia’s‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,038‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,138‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 217,327

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 51,303‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 862‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,054

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 163,022

New deaths : 37‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,000

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,398,596

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,962‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,878‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 215,189

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 50,256‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 857‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 742

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 161,968‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,963

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,389,558

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,392‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,997‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 213,311

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 49,147‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 818‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,297

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 161,226‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,936

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,382,596

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,017‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,353‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 211,314

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 48,468‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 829‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 493

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 159,929‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,915

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,374,204

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,294‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,372‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 208,961

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 46,633‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 853‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,327

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 159,436‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,890

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,365,187

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,022‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,068‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 206,589

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45,613‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 865‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,484‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 158,109‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,865

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,356,893

