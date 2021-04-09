Ethiopia reported 1,851 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. 33 new deaths are reported during the same period

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,487‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,851‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 225,516

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 54,458‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 895‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,193

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 167,945

New deaths : 33‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,111

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,430,217

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,757‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,121‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 223,665

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 53,833‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 892‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 617

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 166,752

New deaths : 20‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,078

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,422,730

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,187‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,163‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 221,544

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 52,349‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:906‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 2,179

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 166,135

New deaths : 33‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,058

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,414,973

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,190‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,054‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 219,381

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 52,398‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 850‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 934

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 163,956

New deaths : 25‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,025

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,406,786

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia’s‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,038‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,138‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 217,327

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 51,303‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 862‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,054

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 163,022

New deaths : 37‌

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,000

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,398,596

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,962‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,878‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 215,189

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 50,256‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 857‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 742

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 161,968‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,963

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,389,558

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,392‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,997‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 213,311

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 49,147‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 818‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,297

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 161,226‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,936

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,382,596

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,017‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,353‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 211,314

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 48,468‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 829‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 493

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 159,929‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,915

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,374,204

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,294‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,372‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 208,961

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 46,633‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 853‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,327

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 159,436‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,890

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,365,187

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,022‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,068‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 206,589

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45,613‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 865‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,484‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 158,109‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,865

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,356,893

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,296‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,976‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 204,521

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45,053‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 828‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,435‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 156,625‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,841

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,348,871

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

___

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on Twitter @zborkena