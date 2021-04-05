Tigray interim says political rivalry complicating rehabilitation work

The interim administration says presence of Eritrean troops in Tigray region discouraging effort to return displaced people to their places

Tigary interim administration reportedly said that political rivalry in the west Tigray region is complicating rehabilitation work.

Ahadu Radio and Television reported, citing administration in the region, that political rivalry in Dansha and Humera made it difficult to distribute donations from international and local sources to people affected by the conflict situation in the region.

The source, however, unspecified identities of the groups involved in the alleged political rivalry.

Tewodros Aregawi, head of north-west Tigray administration zone in the region, is cited as saying that the situation has created an obstacle in their work.

The interim administration in Tigray was named by the Federal government of Ethiopia after the Ethiopian Defense Force took control of Mekelle city following what was then described as the defeat of TPLF forces.

He also added that they are working to return displaced people in the region, but they decline to return due to, as he said, presence of Eritrean troops in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia this week announced that Eritrean troops have started to withdraw from the Tigray region where they had been deployed after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) attacked the Ethiopian Defense Force on November 4, 2020.

Eritrea agreed to withdraw its troops from the region after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had a meeting with the Eritrean president in Asmara last month.

A few days ago, members of the G7 countries issued a statement calling for an immediate and verifiable withdrawal of the Eritrean forces.

As far as a considerable number of Ethiopians are concerned, the role of Eritrea in what the Ethiopian government described as law enforcement operations against TPLF leaders, who are implicated in treason,does not seem to be something that is disapproved of.

Based on conversations among Ethiopians on social media, there seems to actually be a tendency to encourage Ethio-Eritrean military cooperation.

