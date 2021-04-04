Active coronavirus numbers in Ethiopia reach 50,256 after 1,878 new cases were reported across the country in the past 24 hours.

Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health (Photo : ENA/File)

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,962‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,878‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 215,189

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 50,256‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 857‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 742

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 161,968‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,963

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,389,558

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,392‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,997‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 213,311

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 49,147‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 818‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,297

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 161,226‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,936

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,382,596

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,017‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,353‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 211,314

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 48,468‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 829‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 493

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 159,929‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,915

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,374,204

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,294‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,372‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 208,961

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 46,633‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 853‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,327

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 159,436‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,890

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,365,187

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,022‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,068‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 206,589

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45,613‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 865‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,484‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 158,109‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,865

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,356,893

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,296‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,976‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 204,521

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45,053‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 828‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,435‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 156,625‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,841

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,348,871

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:7,840‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,982‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 202,190

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 44,528‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:795‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 867‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 155,190‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,825

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,340,575

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:7,250‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,769‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 200,563

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 43,437‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:805‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,087‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 154,323‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,801

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,332,735

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,665‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,142‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 198,794

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 42,772‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:780‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 728‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 153,236‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,784

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,325,485

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,171‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,097‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 196,621

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 41,342‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:769‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,336‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 152,508‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,769

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,316,739

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,423‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,949‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 194,524

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 40,609‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:744‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 530‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 151,172‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,741

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,308,568

