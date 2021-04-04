Monday, April 5, 2021
Active coronavirus numbers in Ethiopia reach 50,256

Active coronavirus numbers in Ethiopia reach 50,256 after 1,878 new cases were reported across the country in the past 24 hours.

Active coronavirus _ April 4
Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health (Photo : ENA/File)

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,962‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,878‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 215,189
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 50,256‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 857‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 742
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 161,968
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,963
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,389,558
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,392‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,997‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 213,311
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 49,147‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 818‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,297
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 161,226
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,936
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,382,596
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,017‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,353‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 211,314
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 48,468‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 829‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 493
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 159,929
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,915
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,374,204
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌April 1, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,294‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,372‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 208,961
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 46,633‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 853‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,327
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 159,436
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,890
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,365,187
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 31, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,022‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,068‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 206,589
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45,613‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 865‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,484‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 158,109
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,865
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,356,893
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,296‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,976‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 204,521
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 45,053‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 828‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,435‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 156,625
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,841
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,348,871
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:7,840‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,982‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 202,190
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 44,528‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:795‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 867‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 155,190
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,825
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,340,575
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:7,250‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,769‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 200,563
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 43,437‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:805‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,087‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 154,323
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,801
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,332,735
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,665‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,142‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 198,794
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 42,772‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:780‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 728‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 153,236
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,784
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,325,485
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,171‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,097‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 196,621
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 41,342‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:769‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,336‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 152,508
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,769
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,316,739
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,423‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,949‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 194,524
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 40,609‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:744‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 530‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 151,172
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,741
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,308,568
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

__

