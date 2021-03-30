Team Ethiopia Qualified for the African Cup of Nations

Team Ethiopia is back to the African Cup of Nations Tournament after eight years

Team Ethiopia (Photo credit : EBC)

borkena

Ethiopia qualified for the 33rd edition of The African cup of nations which will take place in Cameroon.

On Tuesday Team Ethiopia played with Cote d’Ivoire in Abidjan but lost 3-1. The game itself was bizarre. It ended at least ten minutes before the finishing time as the referee collapsed in the 80th minute.

The Ghanian referee Charles Bulu was stretchered off from the pitch.

The game could have continued with the Fourth game official Koussi Biro, but he is from the Ivory Coast – another strange thing.

How Ethiopia qualified for AFCON 21 while losing the game to Ivory Coast?

Because Ethiopia finished the group level qualifying games in a second position with a total of nine points.

Niger and Madagascar were in the same group, but they drew 0-0. Last week, Ethiopia won a game against Madagascar 4-0 – in a home game which was held in Bahir Dar.

The last time Ethiopia participated in African Cup of Nations was in 2013 when it was organized in South Africa.

News of Team Ethiopia qualification to the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations electrified the mood in Ethiopia to the point that people took to the street to celebrate the achievement.

