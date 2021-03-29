Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Home News Ethiopia reported 1,982 new coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours
News
Updated:

Ethiopia reported 1,982 new coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours

Ethiopia reported 1,982 new coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours. The number of people in the Intensive Care Unit reported as of same period is 795

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:7,840‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,982‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 202,190
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 44,528‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:795‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 867‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 155,190
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,825
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,340,575
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:7,250‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,769‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 200,563
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 43,437‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:805‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,087‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 154,323
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,801
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,332,735
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,665‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,142‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 198,794
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 42,772‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:780‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 728‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 153,236
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,784
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,325,485
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,171‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,097‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 196,621
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 41,342‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:769‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,336‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 152,508
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,769
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,316,739
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,423‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,949‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 194,524
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 40,609‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:744‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 530‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 151,172
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,741
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,308,568
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,659‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,981‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 192,575
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 39,213‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:752‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,052‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 150,642
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,718
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,301,145
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,092‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,692‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 190,594
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 38,309‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:693‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,019‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 149,590
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,693
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,293,486
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,922‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,537‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 188,902
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:37,655‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:653‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,119‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 148,571
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,674
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,286,394
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,562‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,724‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 187,365
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:37,252‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 605‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,179‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 147,452
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,659
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,279,472
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,227‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,778‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 185,641
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:36,719‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 576‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:586‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 146,273
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,647
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,272,910
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,244‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,994‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 183,863
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:35,556‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 624‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 338‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,687
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,618
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,264,683
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena

advertisment

1 COMMENT

  1. Every number of COVID-19 from the old country is getting very troubling. There are two most worrisome numbers among the daily tally. The first one is more and more patients are going into the ICU. This could result in more and more people dying from the pandemic. The 2nd one the number of people being found positive among those tested daily. The percentage of this group of positives is now at 26%. Which means one in four people among those tested daily is carrying the virus. Btw, this number here in the USA runs between 4-5% and in Europe it has been between 6-10%. They must take some very drastic steps over there to stem this rampage. We also must do everything we can to help those upright and generous people.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News