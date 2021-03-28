Kazanchis and Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party (EPRP)

borkena

The red terror is a black stain the history of the Ethiopian Revolution which ended the imperial government of Ethiopia.

Thousands of young people had been massacred in what was said to be Colonel Mengistu Hailemariam’s response to white terror by Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party (EPRP).

Dereje Haile’s interview with Nesibu Sebhat below highlights EPRP’s history in Kazanchis , a neighborhood in the capital Addis Ababa, among other things. The social misery the struggle brought about including antagonism between friends, the role of women, women who worked in bars and the role of mothers are highlighted too.

Watch it.

Video : embedded from Arts TV Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

