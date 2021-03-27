Ethiopia reported 2,142 new coronavirus cases over the past twenty-four hours. Number of patients in the intensive care unit as of March 27 is 780

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,665‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,142‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 198,794

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 42,772‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:780‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 728‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 153,236‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,784

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,325,485

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,171‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,097‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 196,621

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 41,342‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:769‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,336‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 152,508‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,769

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,316,739

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,423‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,949‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 194,524

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 40,609‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:744‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 530‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 151,172‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,741

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,308,568

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,659‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,981‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 192,575

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 39,213‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:752‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,052‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 150,642‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,718

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,301,145

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,092‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,692‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 190,594

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 38,309‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:693‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,019‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 149,590‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,693

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,293,486

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,922‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,537‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 188,902

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:37,655‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:653‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,119‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 148,571‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,674

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,286,394

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,562‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,724‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 187,365

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:37,252‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 605‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,179‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 147,452‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,659

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,279,472

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,227‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,778‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 185,641

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:36,719‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 576‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:586‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 146,273‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,647

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,272,910

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,244‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,994‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 183,863

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:35,556‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 624‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 338‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,687‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,618

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,264,683

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,055‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,057‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:181,869

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:33,916‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 600‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 330‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,349‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,602

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,256,439

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,557‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,704‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:179,812

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:32,199‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 597‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 531‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,019‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,592

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,248,384

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena