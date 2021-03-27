Saturday, March 27, 2021
Home News Ethiopia reported 2,142 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours
News
Updated:

Ethiopia reported 2,142 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours

Ethiopia reported 2,142 new coronavirus cases over the past twenty-four hours. Number of patients in the intensive care unit as of March 27 is 780

Coronavirus _ Ethiopia _ March 27

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,665‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,142‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 198,794
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 42,772‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:780‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 728‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 153,236
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,784
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,325,485
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,171‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,097‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 196,621
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 41,342‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:769‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,336‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 152,508
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,769
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,316,739
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,423‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,949‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 194,524
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 40,609‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:744‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 530‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 151,172
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,741
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,308,568
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,659‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,981‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 192,575
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 39,213‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:752‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,052‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 150,642
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,718
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,301,145
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,092‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,692‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 190,594
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 38,309‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:693‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,019‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 149,590
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,693
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,293,486
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,922‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,537‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 188,902
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:37,655‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:653‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,119‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 148,571
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,674
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,286,394
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,562‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,724‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 187,365
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:37,252‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 605‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,179‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 147,452
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,659
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,279,472
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,227‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,778‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 185,641
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:36,719‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 576‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:586‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 146,273
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,647
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,272,910
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,244‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,994‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 183,863
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:35,556‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 624‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 338‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,687
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,618
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,264,683
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,055‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,057‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:181,869
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:33,916‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 600‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 330‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,349
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,602
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,256,439
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,557‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,704‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:179,812
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:32,199‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 597‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 531‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,019
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,592
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,248,384
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News