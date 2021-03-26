Ethiopia : Unceasing coronavirus spikes for over a week

Spikes in new cases of coronavirus does not seem to cease in Ethiopia. In the past 24 hours, 2,097 new cases and 28 deaths reported.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 26, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,171
Newly confirmed cases: 2,097
Total confirmed cases: 196,621
Active cases: 41,342
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:769
New cases of recovery: 1,336
Total registered recovery: 152,508
Reported death so far: 2,769
The total number of people tested so far: 2,316,739
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,423
Newly confirmed cases: 1,949
Total confirmed cases: 194,524
Active cases: 40,609
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:744
New cases of recovery: 530
Total registered recovery: 151,172
Reported death so far: 2,741
The total number of people tested so far: 2,308,568
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,659
Newly confirmed cases: 1,981
Total confirmed cases: 192,575
Active cases: 39,213
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:752
New cases of recovery: 1,052
Total registered recovery: 150,642
Reported death so far: 2,718
The total number of people tested so far: 2,301,145
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,092
Newly confirmed cases: 1,692
Total confirmed cases: 190,594
Active cases: 38,309
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:693
New cases of recovery:1,019
Total registered recovery: 149,590
Reported death so far: 2,693
The total number of people tested so far: 2,293,486
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,922
Newly confirmed cases: 1,537
Total confirmed cases: 188,902
Active cases:37,655
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:653
New cases of recovery:1,119
Total registered recovery: 148,571
Reported death so far:2,674
The total number of people tested so far: 2,286,394
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,562
Newly confirmed cases: 1,724
Total confirmed cases: 187,365
Active cases:37,252
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 605
New cases of recovery:1,179
Total registered recovery: 147,452
Reported death so far: 2,659
The total number of people tested so far: 2,279,472
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,227
Newly confirmed cases: 1,778
Total confirmed cases: 185,641
Active cases:36,719
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 576
New cases of recovery:586
Total registered recovery: 146,273
Reported death so far: 2,647
The total number of people tested so far:2,272,910
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,244
Newly confirmed cases: 1,994
Total confirmed cases: 183,863
Active cases:35,556
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 624
New cases of recovery: 338
Total registered recovery: 145,687
Reported death so far: 2,618
The total number of people tested so far:2,264,683
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 18, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,055
Newly confirmed cases: 2,057
Total confirmed cases:181,869
Active cases:33,916
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 600
New cases of recovery: 330
Total registered recovery: 145,349
Reported death so far: 2,602
The total number of people tested so far:2,256,439
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,557
Newly confirmed cases: 1,704
Total confirmed cases:179,812
Active cases:32,199
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 597
New cases of recovery: 531
Total registered recovery: 145,019
Reported death so far: 2,592
The total number of people tested so far:2,248,384
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,338
Newly confirmed cases: 1,490
Total confirmed cases:178,108
Active cases:31,045
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 591
New cases of recovery: 660
Total registered recovery: 144,488
Reported death so far: 2,573
The total number of people tested so far:2,240,827
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returnedto their country in March 2020
