Ethiopia : Unceasing coronavirus spikes for over a week

Spikes in new cases of coronavirus does not seem to cease in Ethiopia. In the past 24 hours, 2,097 new cases and 28 deaths reported.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 26, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,171‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,097‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 196,621

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 41,342‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:769‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,336‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 152,508‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,769

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,316,739

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,423‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,949‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 194,524

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 40,609‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:744‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 530‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 151,172‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,741

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,308,568

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,659‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,981‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 192,575

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 39,213‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:752‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,052‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 150,642‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,718

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,301,145

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,092‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,692‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 190,594

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 38,309‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:693‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,019‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 149,590‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,693

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,293,486

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,922‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,537‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 188,902

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:37,655‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:653‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,119‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 148,571‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,674

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,286,394

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,562‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,724‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 187,365

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:37,252‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 605‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:1,179‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 147,452‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,659

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,279,472

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,227‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,778‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 185,641

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:36,719‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 576‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:586‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 146,273‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,647

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,272,910

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,244‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,994‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 183,863

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:35,556‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 624‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 338‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,687‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,618

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,264,683

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,055‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,057‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:181,869

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:33,916‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 600‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 330‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,349‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,602

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,256,439

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,557‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,704‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:179,812

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:32,199‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 597‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 531‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,019‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,592

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,248,384

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,338‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,490‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:178,108

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:31,045‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 591‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 660‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 144,488‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,573

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,240,827

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

