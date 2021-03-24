Meet Ye Habesha Jebdu book translator Techane Jobre Mekonnen

borkena

Ye Habesha Jebdu, a book translated from Czech to Amharic, is certainly one of the most popular book and a first hand account of Ethiopia’s struggle against fascist Italy.

Techane Jobre Mekonnen is the translator. He studied in Czech republic. Now back in Ethiopia and living in Gohatsion.

How did he end up translating the book? watch his interview.

Video : embedded from Arts TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

