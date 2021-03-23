borkena

Ethiopian Prime Minister on Tuesday appeared at the House of People’s Representative to address questions from parliamentarians.

Political and security issues, including in Tigray and the latest ones in central Ethiopia, were raised by parliamentarians.

Watch what Abiy Ahmed had to say.

Video : embedded from FBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

