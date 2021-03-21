borkena

Part II of Addisu Abebe, former Ethiopian radio and VOA Amharic journalist, interview with Dereje Haile. He reveals his life as a deacon, teacher and journalist. Why did he quit from VOA? Check out the interview below.

Video : embedded from Arts TV Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video



Part I of the Interview is available HERE

__

