Monday, March 22, 2021
Home Ethiopian Video Former VOA journalist Addisu Abebe – his life as a deacon, teacher...
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Former VOA journalist Addisu Abebe – his life as a deacon, teacher and journalist – Part 2

borkena

Part II of Addisu Abebe, former Ethiopian radio and VOA Amharic journalist, interview with Dereje Haile. He reveals his life as a deacon, teacher and journalist. Why did he quit from VOA? Check out the interview below.

Video : embedded from Arts TV Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Part I of the Interview is available HERE

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News