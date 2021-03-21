Fiancé , friends of slain Buna club enthusiast, activist intend to continue his philanthropic legacy

borkena

Fiancé and friends of slain Buna Club enthusiast and Philanthropist, Tewdodros Abebaw, intend to continue his philanthropic legacy.

He was stabbed to death in the capital Addis Ababa last week while he was working on Ride (taxi) service.

His fiancé, Hiwot, and friends appeared on Seifu EBS. They shared how they are feeling, what they are doing currently and what they intend to do in the future.

Check out the interview below

Video : embedded from Seifu on EBS channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

