Friday, March 19, 2021
Updated:

Ethiopia’s new confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to soar

Ethiopia’s new confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to soar. In the past 24 hours, 1,994 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

March 19 _ Ethiopia _ Coronavirus
Lia Tadesse (Minister for Health /File/ENA)

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,244‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,994‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 183,863
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:35,556‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 624‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 338‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,687
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,618
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,264,683
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,055‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,057‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:181,869
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:33,916‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 600‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 330‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,349
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,602
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,256,439
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,557‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,704‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:179,812
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:32,199‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 597‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 531‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,019
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,592
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,248,384
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,338‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,490‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:178,108
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:31,045‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 591‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 660‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 144,488
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,573
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,240,827
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,760‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,151‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:176,618
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:30,233‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 531‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 118‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 143,828
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,555
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,233,489
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,895‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,413‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:175,467
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:29,205‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:467‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,669‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 143,710
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,550
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,227,729
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,654‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,483‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:174,054
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 29,471‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:464‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 846‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 142,041
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,540
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,221,834
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,985‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,361‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:172,571
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,864‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:454‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 141,195
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,510
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,214,180
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,065‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,332‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:171,210
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,885‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 428‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 805‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 140,840
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,483
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,207,195
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,819‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,543‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:169,878
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,375‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 430‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 503‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 140,035
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,466
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,200,130
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,566‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,202‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 168,335
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,350‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 427‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 893‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 139,532
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,451
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,192,311
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

