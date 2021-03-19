Ethiopia’s new confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to soar. In the past 24 hours, 1,994 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

Lia Tadesse (Minister for Health /File/ENA)

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,244‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,994‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 183,863

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:35,556‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 624‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 338‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,687‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,618

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,264,683

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 18, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,055‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 2,057‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:181,869

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:33,916‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 600‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 330‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,349‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,602

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,256,439

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 17, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,557‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,704‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:179,812

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:32,199‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 597‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 531‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 145,019‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,592

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,248,384

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,338‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,490‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:178,108

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:31,045‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 591‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 660‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 144,488‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,573

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,240,827

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,760‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,151‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:176,618

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:30,233‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 531‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 118‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 143,828‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,555

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,233,489

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,895‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,413‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:175,467

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:29,205‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:467‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,669‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 143,710‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,550

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,227,729

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 13, 2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,654‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,483‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:174,054

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 29,471‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:464‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 846‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 142,041‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,540

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,221,834

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,985‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,361‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:172,571

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 28,864‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:454‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 355‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 141,195‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,510

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,214,180

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,065‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,332‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:171,210

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,885‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 428‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 805‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 140,840‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,483

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,207,195

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,819‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,543‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:169,878

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 27,375‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 430‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 503‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 140,035‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,466

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,200,130

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌March 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,566‌‌

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,202‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 168,335

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,350‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 427‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 893‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 139,532‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,451

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,192,311

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

