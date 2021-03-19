borkena

Begena mezmur is very much a part of Lent praises and prayers in the traditions of Ethiopian orthodox church. Begena is an instrument, mostly used in the Ethiopian Church – one of the ancient on the planet – that speaks to the soul. It could translate to the Harp of David.

The following Audio/Video is a collection of Begena mezmur.

