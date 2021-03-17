The late John Magufuli during a rally. (Photo : VIA VOA )

The vice president of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday announced that president John Magufuli died at the age of 61. He reportedly died of Atrial Fibrillation condition which he is said to have battled for nearly ten years.

According to a report by The National Newspaper, Daily News, President Magufuli was first admitted to a local hospital in the capital Dar es Salaam on March 6, and discharged the following day as his condition improved.

It was after a week that his condition deteriorated and had to be admitted to a local hospital again.

Tanzania will have 14 days of mourning , and the flag will fly at half-mast, the source added. The funeral arrangement is yet to be disclosed.

President Magufuli led Tanzania since 2015 arguably with a popular support base. He recently won a second term.

A graduate of Dar es Salaam University, Mr. Magufuli was the leader of Chama Cha Mapinduzi, which was established in the 1970’s.

