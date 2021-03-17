Sino-Ethiopian political consultation (Photo credit : MFAE)

borkena

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia on Wednesday disclosed that China and Ethiopia held their first political consultation. It was held virtually.

Redwan Hussien, State Minister in the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Ethiopia and H.E. Deng Li, Assistant Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, led the consultative meeting.

Strategic partnership between the two countries, domestic political development in Ethiopia, regional and international cooperation were among agenda items during the meeting, according to an update from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Chinese government is briefed about Humanitarian efforts by the Federal government to address the situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the trilateral negotiation between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt was also discussed.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Chinese believes that it should be resolved through dialogue “under the auspices of the AU-led negotiation and in line with the principle of African solutions to African problems.”

Moreover, Redwan Hussien briefed the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the invasion of Ethiopian territories by Sudan and the displacement of Ethiopian farmers living in the border area.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena