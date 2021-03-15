Fatal collision claimed at least 27 lives in Amhara region

Scene of the accident (Photo : via EBC)

borkena

A fatal collision between two public transport busses reportedly claimed the lives of at least twenty-four passengers. Seventeen other passengers are injured and their condition is said to be not life-threatening.

Three other people who were trying to respond to the accident were also killed when a bajaj they were travelling in rolled over.

State media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, on Monday reported that the collision happened in Enese district, Beza Bezuhan kebele.

One of the busses was travelling from Debre Tabor to Addis Ababa while the other one was travelling between Gendewoyne to Bahir Dar.

Enese District police head, Deputy commander Ayciluhim Damte has confirmed the news to Ethiopian News Agency.

