A picture claiming victims from “Aksum massacre” proved to be false

It is to be recalled that Amnesty International made claims of massacre in Axum, north Ethiopia. A picture used by TPLF supporters proved to be false one.

A picture circulated on social media claiming to show victims from alleged “Aksum massacre” is proved to be false. Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check, a body set up to share information about state of emergency measures in Tigray, made a reference to a news report by The Star, Kenyan news outlet.

The picture of dead bodies that is used to make a claim of massacre in Aksum is actually from an incident in Nigeria involving a Boko Haram assault.

The Star Reported that “A reverse image search on Google reveals that the picture was taken in November 2020, in Nigeria, after suspected members of the Islamic militant group Boko Haram killed at least 40 rice farmers and fishermen while they were harvesting crops in Borno State. The image and story were carried by various international news outlets, including France 24.”

Tigray People’s Liberation Front organized misinformation campaign is believed to have fostered accusations over alleged “war crimes”

The Ethiopian government last week dismissed claims by US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, that an ethnic cleansing took place in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia said that the allegation is unacceptable as no ethnic cleansing took place in northern Ethiopia.

