Tigray region emergency task force head : “ready for peaceful solution”

Let. General Yohannes Gebremeskel sees a chance for a peaceful solution in the post law enforcement stage. The hunt to capture TPLF officials responsible for triggering war and humanitarian crisis in Tigray region still underway

Ambassadors and Diplomats as they arrived at Alula Ababa Nega Airport in Mekelle (Photo : MFAE)

borkena

About sixty diplomats and Ambassadors based in Addis Ababa on Wednesday visited the Tigray region of Ethiopia. An update from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, which was released on Wednesday, indicated the number of Ambassadors was 40, as published by borkena.

Twenty of them were said to be from European countries.

A report by VOA Amharic service said that the Ambassadors had a meeting with the provisional administration in the Tigray region. The Ambassadors were briefed about displacement of people in the region, destruction of infrastructure and security problems. The question as to who is causing the security problem was not highlighted in the report.

Last month, it was reported that remnants of TPLF’s 250,000 forces, mobilized for the war against Ethiopian Defense Force and reportedly against Eritrea too, are active in some parts of the region. About nine Adigrat University recent graduates were killed as they were travelling between Mekelle and Addis Ababa.

Briefing was followed by a question and answer session. A South Sudanese diplomat posed a question about rumors of ongoing fighting in the region.

The source added that Let. General Yohannes Gebremeskel, head of the emergency task force in the region, responded to the diplomat saying that there is a readiness resort to peaceful means once those who are responsible for the crisis in the region are held accountable.

Meanwhile, there was a reported peaceful protest in Mekelle as the Ambassadors were visiting Mekelle city. Businesses were closed. Transportation in the city was stopped. The intention was, according to VOA Amharic reporter Mulugeta Atsebeha, to send the message for the diplomats that normalcy is not restored in the region.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena