Last week the UN Security Council discussed the “humanitarian situation” in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

AFP reported, in a breaking news coverage, that meeting regarding Ethiopia ended without agreement.

Two permanent members of the council (namely China and Russia) and one non-permanent member (namely India) reportedly voted against what was to be produced after the meeting.

What was the context of it and what is the implication? Ethiopia’s Representative at the UN, Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie explained it in an interview with Sisay Agena of ESAT.

