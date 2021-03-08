Oromo Liberation Front attack in South Ethiopia claimed at least 8 lives

borkena

The military wing of Oromo Liberation Front on Monday reportedly launched a surprise attack in Amaro district of South Ethiopia and In Guji zones of Oromo regional state, reported state media Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.

At least eight people were killed from the attack.

District level leaders and elders were holding a meeting of peace and reconciliation when the armed wing of OLF suddenly opened fire.

Among those killed in the attack is Prosperity Party’s Amaro District office head, Dagnachew Echala. Perpetrators of the attack remain at large.

The organization did not release a statement regarding the latest massacre at this writing.

The Oromo Liberation Front did not register candidates to run in the next Ethiopian election which is scheduled to take place in May of this year. It accused the government of closing offices and arresting members.

A faction within the Oromo Liberation Front has been accusing the chairman, Dawud Ibsa, over lack of commitment for a peaceful struggle.

The Oromo Liberation Front has been linked to several massacres and killings in the Oromo region of Ethiopia since Abiy Ahmed took office in April 2018.

