Ethiopian President Sahlework Zewde and Uhuru Kenyatta, State House in Nairobi (Photo credit : State House Kenya)

borkena

President Sahlework Zewde on Monday arrived in Nairobi, Kenya for a one-day official working visit.

The State House of Kenya announced that ” President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi hosted Her Excellency Sahle-Work Zewde, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The two leaders discussed several matters of mutual interest to Kenya, Ethiopia and the Region.”

Ethiopia’s office of the President did not disclose the trip. Ethiopian state media did not cover the story either.

The president’s visit came after Kenya voted against Ethiopia at the UN security council in connection with the situation in the northern part of Ethiopia.

But it is unclear if her visit is linked to that. Ethiopia and Kenya had cordial relations since the time of Jomo Kenyatta.

And Kenya was one of the countries to which Sahlework Zewde travelled to following Ethiopia’s law enforcement operation in the northern part of the country to explain how Ethiopia was dragged to it.

Kenya has appointed a new ambassador to Ethiopia this week

