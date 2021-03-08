Ethiopian Broadcast Authority Director Getachew Dinku resigns

Getachew Dinku

borkena

Ethiopian Broadcast Authority General Director, Getachew Dinku, reportedly tendered his resignation.

Alain Amharic reported on Monday that he has not yet officially resigned but disclosed that the government is working on his request and will announce it publicly once it is approved. He did not disclose the reasons for his resignation.

He had been leading Ethiopian Broadcast Authority for about three years after he was appointed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in May 2028.

He has served as instructor of Journalism at Addis Ababa University.



–

